Platinum Jubilee live: Brits start to celebrate as Queen marks 70 years on the throne

2 June 2022, 08:54

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are under way
By Will Taylor

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations have got under way as Brits start a four day weekend.

The UK will mark her 70 years on the throne, starting with Trooping the Colour and a flypast over Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning.

Royal fans have already begun to gather on the Mall, with die-hard monarchy enthusiasts having camped out to get the best spots outside Buckingham Palace.

Trooping the Colour, a military parade, will begin at 10am at Horse Guards Parade, and that will be followed by an expected appearance of royals on the palace balcony.

They will then take in a flypast of aircraft including Spitfires and the Red Arrows.

LBC will bring you all the latest at Britain begins the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

