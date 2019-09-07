Wetherspoons Chair Says UK Can "Eliminate Thousands Of Tariffs" Post-Brexit After Slashing 20p Off Pints

7 September 2019, 17:17 | Updated: 7 September 2019, 17:38

The founder and chairman of Wetherspoons has slashed the price of a pint by 20p, and claims that Britain will be able to get rid of thousands of tariffs after it leaves the EU.

Tim Martin told LBC that the "Oxbridge Remainer class" are threatening the prospect of Brexit, and wants to promote the alleged benefits of leaving the EU without a deal.

He said: "There's a lot of talker from the Oxbridge Remainer class that if we leave the EU without a deal, that there will be terrific economic problems, and use that to justify not leaving.

"We've illustrated that if we leave the EU without a deal we can eliminate thousands of tariffs which are a part of being in the Customs Union, which will reduce prices.

"We can eliminate those tariffs once we leave without a deal and we can avoid paying £39bn if we gain control of fishing and increase the level of democracy."

Mr Martin told LBC presenter Andrew Pierce that he will celebrate Britain leaving the EU with a pint of Abbot Ale.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke about Jo Johnson's resignation

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Jo Johnson's Resignation

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

This Caller Rang To Talk About Sexism But Then This Happened

This Caller Rang To Talk About Sexism But Then This Happened

Meghan 'flies to New York' to watch Serena Williams in US Open final
Dominic Grieve Says Boris Johnson Could Go To Prison If He Ignores No-Deal Brexit Legislation

Dominic Grieve Says Boris Johnson Could Go To Prison If He Ignores No-Deal Brexit Legislation

Gillian Anderson to play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season four