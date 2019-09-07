Wetherspoons Chair Says UK Can "Eliminate Thousands Of Tariffs" Post-Brexit After Slashing 20p Off Pints

The founder and chairman of Wetherspoons has slashed the price of a pint by 20p, and claims that Britain will be able to get rid of thousands of tariffs after it leaves the EU.

Tim Martin told LBC that the "Oxbridge Remainer class" are threatening the prospect of Brexit, and wants to promote the alleged benefits of leaving the EU without a deal.

He said: "There's a lot of talker from the Oxbridge Remainer class that if we leave the EU without a deal, that there will be terrific economic problems, and use that to justify not leaving.

"We've illustrated that if we leave the EU without a deal we can eliminate thousands of tariffs which are a part of being in the Customs Union, which will reduce prices.

"We can eliminate those tariffs once we leave without a deal and we can avoid paying £39bn if we gain control of fishing and increase the level of democracy."

Mr Martin told LBC presenter Andrew Pierce that he will celebrate Britain leaving the EU with a pint of Abbot Ale.