Duchess Of Sussex Letter: Ayesha Hazarika's Perfect Response To Unsympathetic Caller

Ayesha Hazarika has this killer response to a caller who didn't think the Duchess of Sussex was being treated any differently to other Royals.

Robert said that he was "disappointed" that Ayesha had taken the subject of leaked letters between the Duchess and her father down the 'race route' before questioning the relevance of her being the only person of colour in the royal family.

"I don't think she's being treated in a different way," he said.

"Diana must have been crucified more than any other person in history."

But he didn't believe Ayesha and a historian that "nobody had suffered this much abuse".

A newspaper report published handwritten letters between the Duchess and her father, Thomas Markle, in which she reportedly accuses him of causing "unwarranted pain".

Ayesha Hazarika in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Robert admitted he didn't think that Meghan had 'done anything wrong' though, other than having a "very privileged lifestyle".

"This is a woman who is pregnant and hasn't done anything wrong and she's having her entire character besmirched in the press on pretty much a daily basis," Ayesha said.

He replied: "I'm sorry but I've seen her in the press but I haven't seen her character besmirched."

But Ayesha had the final word with a killer response, telling him he can't be helped if he thinks he knows more about the situation than Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.

