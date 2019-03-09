Caller Caught Carrying Knife Says It Shattered His Dream Police Job
9 March 2019, 16:44
This caller pleaded "please don't carry a knife" after a stop and search ended his career with law enforcement before it even began.
Neil phoned LBC to recall how he carried a knife 12 years ago because he feared for his life.
Speaking to Kevin Maguire, he said: "I was walking down and the next thing I knew I got surrounded by police.
"They even had a helicopter looking out for people who were obviously on the run from somewhere.
"Just by chance I was the one who they pulled over to check, done a stop and search and I got caught with a knife."
Neil explained that he was given a two year suspended sentence and it ruined his career prospects - something which continues to affect him til this day.
He said: "I was training to get into the police at the time and unfortunately it means I couldn't get in there.
"Even now I still couldn't get into the police.
"It took eight years for me to get my life back on track, to be able to find a career that I could do."
Kevin asked him if his experience would lead him to advise others against carrying a knife.
Neil responded: "I plead with them: please don't carry a knife."