Caller Caught Carrying Knife Says It Shattered His Dream Police Job

9 March 2019, 16:44

This caller pleaded "please don't carry a knife" after a stop and search ended his career with law enforcement before it even began.

Neil phoned LBC to recall how he carried a knife 12 years ago because he feared for his life.

Speaking to Kevin Maguire, he said: "I was walking down and the next thing I knew I got surrounded by police.

"They even had a helicopter looking out for people who were obviously on the run from somewhere.

"Just by chance I was the one who they pulled over to check, done a stop and search and I got caught with a knife."

Kevin Maguire in the LBC studio
Kevin Maguire in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Neil explained that he was given a two year suspended sentence and it ruined his career prospects - something which continues to affect him til this day.

He said: "I was training to get into the police at the time and unfortunately it means I couldn't get in there.

"Even now I still couldn't get into the police.

"It took eight years for me to get my life back on track, to be able to find a career that I could do."

Kevin asked him if his experience would lead him to advise others against carrying a knife.

Neil responded: "I plead with them: please don't carry a knife."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's monologue on Theresa May was very popular

James O'Brien Explains Why Theresa May Can't Blame The EU Over Brexit

1 day ago

Nimco Ali told LBC why she now supports a no-deal Brexit

Remainer Passionately Explains Why She’s Happy With A No-Deal Brexit

9 days ago

Anna Soubry listening to Neil as he raged

Anna Soubry Hits Back At Furious Caller Who Labels Her "Two-Faced"

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile