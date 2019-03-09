Caller Caught Carrying Knife Says It Shattered His Dream Police Job

This caller pleaded "please don't carry a knife" after a stop and search ended his career with law enforcement before it even began.

Neil phoned LBC to recall how he carried a knife 12 years ago because he feared for his life.

Speaking to Kevin Maguire, he said: "I was walking down and the next thing I knew I got surrounded by police.

"They even had a helicopter looking out for people who were obviously on the run from somewhere.

"Just by chance I was the one who they pulled over to check, done a stop and search and I got caught with a knife."

Kevin Maguire in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Neil explained that he was given a two year suspended sentence and it ruined his career prospects - something which continues to affect him til this day.

He said: "I was training to get into the police at the time and unfortunately it means I couldn't get in there.

"Even now I still couldn't get into the police.

"It took eight years for me to get my life back on track, to be able to find a career that I could do."

Kevin asked him if his experience would lead him to advise others against carrying a knife.

Neil responded: "I plead with them: please don't carry a knife."