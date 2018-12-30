Caller Tells Tom Watson To "Let The Children Drown" In English Channel

30 December 2018, 12:52 | Updated: 30 December 2018, 14:00

Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson has this reaction to a caller who said he'd let children drown in the English Channel.

Tom Watson told a caller that his views leaves him "worried for the future of humanity" after he said children migrants attempting to reach the UK should drown.

Andy told the Labour MP that a "large portion of the country is in poverty" and that there should be "no more".

But when Tom asked about the English Channel, his response was shocking.

Tom Watson in the LBC studio
Tom Watson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"You've got a boat load of kids sinking in the English Channel, what would you do with them?" Tom asked.

Andy responded: "I'd let them sink."

"So you would let children drown in the English Channel?"

"Yep."

"How many?"

"As many as it takes to stop them," Andy replied.

But after a passionate exchange, Tom said: "You leave me worried for the future of humanity with views like that."

Watch the exchange unfold in the video above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The 10 moments on LBC that made listeners laugh out loud

LBC’s Top Laugh Out Loud Moments Of The Year

3 days ago

LBC's biggest on-air bust-ups on 2018

LBC’s Biggest And Most Explosive On-Air Bust Ups Of 2018

9 days ago

The top 10 moments of The Nigel Farage Show 2018

The Top 10 Moments Of The Nigel Farage Show 2018

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile