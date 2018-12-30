Caller Tells Tom Watson To "Let The Children Drown" In English Channel

Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson has this reaction to a caller who said he'd let children drown in the English Channel.

Tom Watson told a caller that his views leaves him "worried for the future of humanity" after he said children migrants attempting to reach the UK should drown.

Andy told the Labour MP that a "large portion of the country is in poverty" and that there should be "no more".

But when Tom asked about the English Channel, his response was shocking.

Tom Watson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"You've got a boat load of kids sinking in the English Channel, what would you do with them?" Tom asked.

Andy responded: "I'd let them sink."

"So you would let children drown in the English Channel?"

"Yep."

"How many?"

"As many as it takes to stop them," Andy replied.

But after a passionate exchange, Tom said: "You leave me worried for the future of humanity with views like that."

Watch the exchange unfold in the video above.