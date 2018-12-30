Caller Tells Tom Watson To "Let The Children Drown" In English Channel
30 December 2018, 12:52 | Updated: 30 December 2018, 14:00
Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson has this reaction to a caller who said he'd let children drown in the English Channel.
Tom Watson told a caller that his views leaves him "worried for the future of humanity" after he said children migrants attempting to reach the UK should drown.
Andy told the Labour MP that a "large portion of the country is in poverty" and that there should be "no more".
But when Tom asked about the English Channel, his response was shocking.
"You've got a boat load of kids sinking in the English Channel, what would you do with them?" Tom asked.
Andy responded: "I'd let them sink."
"So you would let children drown in the English Channel?"
"Yep."
"How many?"
"As many as it takes to stop them," Andy replied.
But after a passionate exchange, Tom said: "You leave me worried for the future of humanity with views like that."
Watch the exchange unfold in the video above.