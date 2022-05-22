'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike

22 May 2022, 17:13 | Updated: 22 May 2022, 17:14

By Tim Dodd

Camilla Tominey was furious at the RMT's London transport organiser John Leach for the union's planned tube strike during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The London Underground workers at two key Tube stations, Euston and Green Park, will walk out on June 3, affecting Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly line services there.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said the dispute could be resolved if Transport for London (TfL) took action against a manager accused of bullying.

Both stations will be important for visitors celebrating near Buckingham Palace, with a big influx of tourists expected to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Camilla challenged Mr Leach: "People are wanting to enjoy that extended weekend. Why are you bringing misery into people's lives at an already very difficult time?"

Mr Leach replied: "First thing I would say is, 42,000 RMT members nationally have been balloted over the threats of losing jobs and the fact they haven't had a pay rise for two years despite keeping the country moving through the pandemic, and it's not something we do lightly, it's not happened for over 30 years.

"On the tube, this is about workplace bullying, and it's gone on for far too long, with one manager, at two stations, let's keep that in perspective."

Read more: When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

Camilla responded: "A strike over a dispute about one person! You want to bring the Victoria, the Jubilee, and the Piccadilly line to a halt over the Platinum Jubilee weekend because of a dispute with one manager?"

"We take workplace bullying very seriously," Mr Leach said, "and so should London Underground and the Mayor of London".

"We haven't had a strike anything like this, over an individual, for decades."

Camilla hit back: "Well there's probably a good reason for that John, because it's over the top! It's over the top isn't it?

"Loads of people have had a really difficult pandemic... loads of people aren't going to get a pay rise because inflation is hitting 10%, they're not all going on strike on this kind of weekend or any weekend!

"Why are you in this unique position where you know you can use this leverage to make people's lives a misery, so that's why you wield it?"

Mr Leach said he rejected Camilla's assertion, saying: "What we won't do is tolerate our members being pushed around and not receive a pay rise."

Read more: Beaming Queen honoured with standing ovation as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off

