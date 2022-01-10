Queen's Platinum Jubilee: When is it and how will it be celebrated?

10 January 2022, 16:43

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.
The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is set to take place in 2022 - find out when it will be celebrated and what events are taking place to mark the historic occasion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country will come together in the summer of 2022 to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, with street parties, concerts and parades just a few of the events on the cards.

Here is why the occasion is so significant and the plans for the four-day bank holiday weekend.

What is the Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee will celebrate 70 years since the Queen took her place on the throne.

She is the first British monarch to reach the milestone, with celebrations set to be stepped up to mark the occasion.

When is the Queen's jubilee?

Despite most celebrations being pencilled in for June, the jubilee will actually take place on February 6, when she acceded to the throne after George VI's death.

The June celebrations come in line with her coronation, which took place over a year later, on 2 June 1953.

How will the jubilee be celebrated?

Several events are taking place to mark the occasion, with a four-day bank holiday on the way in June.

May 12-15: Platinum Jubilee Celebration - The event will see over 500 horses and 1,000 performers take part in a 90-minute show, including actors, artists, musicians, international military displays, dancers and global equestrian displays.

June 2: The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) - The colour will be trooped by the First Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1,200 officers.

Soldiers from the Household Division will also put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade.

June 2: Platinum Jubilee Beacons - Over 1,500 towns and cities across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Overseas Territories will come together to light beacons, with the main one being lit at Buckingham Palace as part of a special ceremony.

June 3: Service of Thanksgiving - A Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.

June 4: Platinum Party at the Palace - A live concert with some of the world’s biggest stars will take place on the fourth, celebrating key milestones from the Queen's reign.

June 5: The Big Lunch - Members of the public can register to participate in the Big Lunch, which so far has had over 1,400 people sign up to host their own across the country.

Lunches being planned include flagship events in London, at the Eden Project in Cornwall - where the idea originated - and over 200,000 neighbourhood events.

June 5: Platinum Jubilee Pageant - A festival is set to take place in London, with artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers uniting to tell the story of The Queen's reign.

July: Royal Collection Trust - Three displays will be opened to the public at the official royal residences.

They will mark key milestones for the queen: the Accession, the Coronation and the Jubilees.

Portraits of the Queen from the start of her reign will also be on display at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's private estates - Celebrations will take place at Sandringham and Balmoral for local residents and visitors.

One of the events being screened at Sandringham will be the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4.

