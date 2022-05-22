Queen 'won't receive Trooping the Colour salute' for first time in 70-year reign

It's been reported the Queen won't receive the Trooping the Colour salute. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Queen is not expected to receive the Trooping the Colour salute for the first time in her 70 years on the throne.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Anne are set to take her place during the military display at Horse Guards Parade, it's been reported.

It is still hoped the 96-year-old monarch, who is experiencing “episodic mobility problems”, will attend the event on Thursday June 2 - her official birthday parade.

However, plans are being drawn up for members of the Royal Family to take her stead in the official salute, The Times reports.

The monarch has delegated a number of events to members of the Royal Family in recent months, and her attendance at royal events depends on her day-to-day health.

Earlier this month, Charles, 73, and Prince William, 39, stood in for her at the state opening of parliament, the first time she missed the event in 59 years.

However, later that week she was well enough to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she was pictured smiling as she watched her beloved horses compete.

As well as marking her official birthday, the Trooping the Colour parade will kick off four days of national celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

One plan reportedly being drawn up for the parade would see the Queen travel in a carriage to briefly inspect the troops.

She is then expected to retire for the rest of the ceremony, with Charles, William and Anne on horseback representing her.

It is still hoped that the Queen will reappear for the traditional balcony moment with the rest of the Royal Family.

A second plan could see the Queen only attend the balcony moment, and miss out on inspecting the troops, who she is the leader of, as head of the Armed Forces.

The Queen arrives at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Alamy

In recent years, Her Majesty has been seated on a dais for scaled-back half-hour ceremonies at Windsor Castle, due to Covid restrictions.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will not join the Queen on the palace balcony at Trooping.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles over sex abuse allegations, will also not appear on the balcony.

Queen Elizabeth II taking the salute of the Household Guards regiments during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in London in 1985. Picture: Alamy

In a recent statement, the Palace said that only members of the Royal Family undertaking official duties will join the Queen.

Harry and Meghan saw the Queen for the first time in two years last month while on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The surprise face-to-face meeting was viewed as an "olive branch" by royal commentators after a turbulent two years following the couple's decision to step down as senior royals in 2020.

The pair were absent from the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in London in March.