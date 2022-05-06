Breaking News

Harry and Meghan will attend Jubilee despite Queen's ban from Palace balcony

Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen's Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with Archie and Lilibet in June, despite being banned from appearing on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The event will mark the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

It comes after it was revealed that they would not be allowed to appear on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the occasion.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles over sex abuse allegations, will also not appear on the balcony.

The Queen decided "after careful consideration" to only include royals carrying out official public duties, Buckingham Palace said.

Read more: Andrew, Harry and Meghan snubbed from Queen's Jubilee balcony appearance

Read more: Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

Harry and Meghan saw the Queen for the first time in two years last month while on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The surprise face-to-face meeting was viewed as an "olive branch" by royal commentators after a turbulent two years following the couple's decision to step down as senior royals in 2020.

The pair were absent from the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in London in March.

Harry flew back from California without Meghan, who was heavily pregnant at the time, to attend his grandfather's funeral in Windsor in April 2021.

This story is being updated