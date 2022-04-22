Exclusive

Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has accused Prince Harry of "hypocrisy" after claiming he wanted to "protect the Queen" in a bombshell interview which was aired a day before Her Majesty's 96th birthday.

Samantha Markle told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Well you know Harry came out and said he just wants to protect the Queen, well that’s like sitting there lighting the fuse of a cannon ball and saying ‘wait, okay, incoming, I am lighting this cannon ball here it comes, but I am protecting you’.

"It doesn’t work that way, it is such hypocrisy and the action’s don’t speak as loudly as the words, the works speak loudly but the actions don’t, it’s just terrible."

It comes after Prince Harry said in in a bombshell interview on Wednesday that he was "just making sure that [the Queen is] protected and got the right people around her".

In a wide-ranging interview this morning, Samantha went on to say that accusations Meghan is being overly criticised because of her race are nothing more than a "decoy" adding that the "slinging of racial slurs at the royal family needs to be fixed".

When asked whether or not the criticism of Meghan Markle had any racial connotations, Samantha said: "I think that is the biggest, oh my god that came out, that was definitely PR that came out in defence of some of her actions she was being call up on.

"Because that only started when there was a lot of controversy about lavish spending and lies and things going wrong.

"I don’t buy it. I think when it came to her being held accountable for her own actions, suddenly the decoy was the race card."

She also accused Harry of abandoning the British royal family and British public and said: "Meghan needs to change, I'm withdrawing the olive branch."

When questioned by Nick about the Sussex's potentially missing the Queen's fast approaching Jubilee celebrations, Samantha replied: "Whether or not they can attend is largely due to their own behaviour, you know their own creation.

"They decided to make the move, they decided to abandon the British royal family, Harry abandoned British royal duty and the British people as well, that was their choice.

"So yes that part of it is probably sad for her Royal Majesty and certainly not understandable, but it really seems unfair I mean that’s how we feel over here.

"We see it as them making a choice, Harry certainly made the choice, I mean he even said in a recent interview that he’s quite cosy and his home is Montecito and they welcomed him with open arms.

"Well my god, so did Great Britain, I would think that a $40m dollar wedding and rolling out the red carpet is certainly welcoming them with open arms. So they had that and they chose to leave that."

The former model also spoke out about the controversial claim made in the couple's interview with Oprah that there were "several conversations" within the Royal Family about how dark Meghan and Harry's baby might be.

She also said that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle still hasn’t met his grandchildren.

"Of course he’s sad as a grandfather, he wants to see the children. You want to see that your children are happy, your offspring," Samantha said.

