New photo of Queen with beloved ponies released to mark monarch's 96th birthday

A new image of the Queen has been released. Picture: henrydallalphotography.com

By Will Taylor

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to mark her 96th birthday, showing the monarch's love for horses and ponies.

The Queen is seen with a pair of her fell ponies ahead of the Royal Windsor Horse Show next month.

Bybeck Nightingale is the pony to her left, while the other in shot is Bybeck Katie.

She has travelled from Windsor to Sandringham for her 96th birthday on Thursday.

Gun salutes are scheduled for her while she is expected to stay at the Duke of Edinburgh's former cottage Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate.

She said the late Prince Philip loved the building and part of the attraction was because the "sea was so close".

The Queen flew to Norfolk by helicopter after she met with Harry and Meghan.

Harry said she was on "great form" but added in an interview with NBC that he wanted to ensure she is "protected" and had the "right people around her" – though he did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or the royal family.

Meanwhile, as their spat at Westminster rumbles on, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer both wished her a happy birthday.

The Royal Windsor Horse show will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an equestrian display showing off horses from around the world.

Its 'A Gallop through History' event, which will feature some 500 horses from around the world, is described as a "personal tribute to our monarchy".

More than 1,000 performers are set to take part in the show, which will take viewers from the time of Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who shared her love of horses with her mother, has bred and raced horses for more than 60 years.

The photograph was taken in March, in Windsor Castle, by Henry Dallal, who was previously commissioned to take the monarch's official portrait on her 90th birthday.