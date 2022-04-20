New photo of Queen with beloved ponies released to mark monarch's 96th birthday

20 April 2022, 22:02

A new image of the Queen has been released
A new image of the Queen has been released. Picture: henrydallalphotography.com

By Will Taylor

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to mark her 96th birthday, showing the monarch's love for horses and ponies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen is seen with a pair of her fell ponies ahead of the Royal Windsor Horse Show next month.

Bybeck Nightingale is the pony to her left, while the other in shot is Bybeck Katie.

She has travelled from Windsor to Sandringham for her 96th birthday on Thursday.

Gun salutes are scheduled for her while she is expected to stay at the Duke of Edinburgh's former cottage Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate.

She said the late Prince Philip loved the building and part of the attraction was because the "sea was so close".

The Queen flew to Norfolk by helicopter after she met with Harry and Meghan.

Harry said she was on "great form" but added in an interview with NBC that he wanted to ensure she is "protected" and had the "right people around her" – though he did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or the royal family.

Read more: Harry hints he may skip Jubilee but still has 'special relationship' with The Queen

Meanwhile, as their spat at Westminster rumbles on, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer both wished her a happy birthday.

The Royal Windsor Horse show will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an equestrian display showing off horses from around the world.

Its 'A Gallop through History' event, which will feature some 500 horses from around the world, is described as a "personal tribute to our monarchy".

More than 1,000 performers are set to take part in the show, which will take viewers from the time of Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who shared her love of horses with her mother, has bred and raced horses for more than 60 years.

The photograph was taken in March, in Windsor Castle, by Henry Dallal, who was previously commissioned to take the monarch's official portrait on her 90th birthday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Traffic on the M25 got stuck by a cooking oil spill

M25 chaos continues after cooking oil spill closes motorway lanes for more than a day

Johnny Depp has given more evidence in the defamation trial

Johnny Depp: 'Getting finger sliced by vodka bottle closest I came to breakdown'

Tory MPs have called on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to apologise.

Tories call for Starmer to apologise to Boris Johnson after Commons spat

Actress Katie Jarvis has been sentenced to a two year community order.

Ex-EastEnders star shouted 'black lives don't matter' in drunken chip shop row

Three people were found dead in the Buckinghamshire village Bourne End

Murder probe after three people known to each other are found dead in leafy Bucks village

Exclusive
Martina Navratilova spoke to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC.

'Devastated' Martina Navratilova reduced to tears by Wimbledon ban on Russian players

The production company behind Rust was fined over firearm safety breaches

Producers on Alec Baldwin movie Rust fined £104,000 over fatal cinematographer shooting

Russia has launched a Satan 2 missile

Putin tests new 'Satan II' ballistic missile which Russia claims can hit anywhere on Earth

The victim was fatally injured at a home in Hudson Close, Plaistow.

Murder probe launched after man, 20, found stabbed to death at home in 'targeted' attack

Russian tennis players will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year

Wimbledon bans top Russian and Belarusian stars from competing over Ukraine invasion

Sir Stephen House, the acting head of the Metropolitan Police, said the force's troubles is not down to just "a few bad apples".

Met Police’s troubles 'not just down to a few bad apples’, top cop admits

The strike could affect 15 services across the UK

Summer of chaos on the trains as unions plan biggest ever rail strike amid pay row

Nicola Sturgeon has appeared on Loose Women and said a loss at another referendum would see her "make way".

Nicola Sturgeon reveals she would stand down if she loses second indyref

Mariupol soldiers are fighting to defend the last stronghold in Mariupol.

Inside Mariupol’s last stronghold: Commander pleas as troops ‘outnumbered ten to one’

Prince Harry said his mother Diana is "watching over him".

Prince Harry says 'Grandma Diana' is watching over him 'more than ever before'

Sir Mark Rowley said the comments were 'highly dangerous'

Students urged to campaign against counter-extremism programme on campus

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Military

Russia test-fires new intercontinental ballistic missile

Servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic militia walk past damaged vehicles during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east

France Presidential Election Debate

Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms

Chemical Weapons

Last US stockpile of deadly VX agent destroyed in Kentucky

South Carolina-Execution

Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 3 – London

Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested at LA airport over 2021 shooting

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine

Five million people have fled Ukraine, says UN

A view of an installation at a square titled 'To Ukraine' at the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice, Italy

Ukrainian artist makes cultural stand at Venice Biennale

An employee places candles that resemble Covid-19 test kits and vaccination syringes at a store in Athens, Greece

Covid-themed candles are best-sellers in Greece for Orthodox Easter
Egyptian collector Mohamed Wahdan drives ha 1948 Chrysler in Obour city, near Cairo, Egypt

Egyptian collector preserves hundreds of classic cars

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller
Andrew Marr said the spat between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer is personal

Marr: Spat between Boris and Keir is personal and visceral now - they loathe each other
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking
James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying
Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr believes the Tories are making a mistake in their Partygate response

The Tories have made a big mistake - voters will punish them over Partygate: Marr
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police