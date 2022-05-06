Breaking News

Andrew, Harry and Meghan snubbed from Queen's Jubilee balcony appearance

By Megan Hinton

The Queen has banned the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from accompanying her for the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour balcony appearance.

The monarch decided "after careful consideration" to only include royals carrying out official public duties, Buckingham Palace said.

The symbolic move is likely to be interpreted as a snub to Harry and Meghan, who quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago, and to Andrew, who was cast out of the institution over his civil sexual assault case.

A Palace spokesman said: "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

On June 2, Trooping the Colour - the sovereign's official birthday parade - will kick start the four days of Jubilee festivities, with 18 members of the royal family set to gather on the famous frontage, with the Queen "looking forward" the weekend of celebrations.

Joining the Queen on the balcony for Trooping will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Also set to appear for the historic occasion will be Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the Wessexes' children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The head of state has made an exception for Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim, who is not a working royal, and her two youngest grandchildren Lady Louise and James, and her Cambridge great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Palace spokesman added: "In addition the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence, who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements."

Andrew stepped down from public duties in 2019 and just weeks ago paid millions out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case.

He was stripped of his honorary military titles and forced to no longer use his HRH style, but he played a key role in March when he escorted his mother to the Duke of Edinburgh's thanksgiving service.

Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals amid the Megxit saga, but there was speculation they might return to the UK to attend the Jubilee celebrations.

Andrew and the Sussexes could still make an appearance during other parts of the weekend.

A Palace spokesman said: "The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself."