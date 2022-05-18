Breaking News

Tube strike to cause travel chaos for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

18 May 2022, 10:33 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 11:01

The Queen's Jubilee is set to be disrupted by a Tube strike.
The Queen's Jubilee is set to be disrupted by a Tube strike. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Tube strike is set to cause major disruption for Brits hoping to getting involved in celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

London Underground workers at two key Tube stations will walk out on one of the Jubilee bank holidays in a row over bullying.

Action will take place at Euston and Green Park all day on June 3, affecting the Victoria, Jubilee, and Piccadilly line services at both stations.

The two stations will be key for those attending celebrations near Buckingham Palace, with a huge influx of tourists expected to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union warned that the dispute could be resolved if Transport for London (TfL) took action against the manager accused of bullying.

Members of the union have suffered "years of sustained bullying and intimidation" by the manager who has also created a "toxic atmosphere in the workplace", RMT said.

TfL explained it was carrying out an "urgent review" into the dispute.

Green Park is one of the stations that will be affected.
Green Park is one of the stations that will be affected. Picture: Alamy

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Staff at Euston and Green Park have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.

"The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

"Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

"However, if Tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute."

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.
The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne. Picture: Alamy

A TfL spokesperson said: "We hold our people to high standards and ensure everyone is treated fairly.

"We're aware of this dispute and are carrying out an urgent review in a bid to resolve it.

"We have had a number of meetings with the RMT and are urging them not to take strike action and to continue working with us to find a resolution."

