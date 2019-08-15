Corbyn The Wrong Man To Lead Anti-Brexit Government, Jo Swinson Tells David Lammy

The Liberal Democrat leader has told LBC it is unrealistic for Jeremy Corbyn to suggest he could command the confidence of the House of Commons.

Mr Corbyn launched his bid to stop no-deal Brexit last night, writing to opposition parties and Tory rebels to urge him to back his vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister and install him as a temporary caretaker until he calls a General Election.

Ms Swinson gave the idea short shrift, labelling it "nonsense".

Standing in for James O'Brien, David Lammy admitted his surprise at the Lib Dem leader's reluctance to join a cross-party plot to stop block a no-deal Brexit.

But speaking to David, Ms Swinson instead suggested Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman as a caretaker Prime Minister if Boris Johnson's government is brought down.

She said: "The route may involve a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson and the need to put in place an emergency government and if that was happening, we would only have 14 days.

"So there's not much time for mucking about with things that aren't realistic and bluntly, it is unrealistic that Jeremy Corbyn is going to win a vote of confidence in the House of Commons under any circumstances. That's not because of the Liberal Democrats."

Jo Swinson responded to David Lammy's plea to support Labour. Picture: PA / LBC

David insisted that he would get the votes of Labour, SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party - and asked a very tricky question: "Would you prefer a no-deal Brexit to working with Jeremy Corbyn?"

Ms Swinson responded: "I'd really prefer we stop a no-deal Brexit and if Jeremy Corbyn isn't realistic about the make-up of the House of Commons and how he is viewed, he needs to have a bit of self-awareness."

She says the idea of having Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister would put off too many Conservative rebels from voting against the government.

