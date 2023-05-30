Cross Question with Ali Miraj 30/05 | Watch Again

30 May 2023, 21:22

Cross Question with Ali Miraj | Watch Again 30/05

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Luciana Berger - Chair of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance - and a former Labour, Change UK and Liberal Democrat MP
  • Rob Wilson - Former Conservative MP - who was a minister in the Governments of David Cameron and Theresa May
  • Alan Rusbridger - Editor of Prospect Magazine and former editor of the Guardian
  • Adam Hawksbee - Deputy Director of the Onward think tank

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

