Cross Question with Ali Miraj 31/05 | Watch Again

31 May 2023, 21:44

Cross Question with Ali Miraj | Watch Again 31/05

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ali Miraj was joined by:

  • Susan Hall- Leader of the Conservatives on the London Assembly- who is running to be their candidate for Mayor
  • Siân Berry- Green Party London Assembly Member and former Green Party Leader
  • Yasmin Alibhai-Brown- Author and Political Commentator- regular columnist at the i newspaper
  • Lucy Fisher- Whitehall Editor for the Financial Times

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

