Heads Should Roll At The DWP Says Darren Adam

18 October 2018, 07:05

Darren Adam has slammed the Department for Work and Pensions for the mistakes it made which led to 180,000 disabled being paid less in benefits than they should have been entitled to.

The LBC presenter says "this cannot be allowed to pass with just an apology and a repayment". He added that those affected should also be paid interest and compensation for the cash.

Darren Adam
Picture: LBC

Darren also said that although it would be difficult to work out exactly who was responsible for the mistakes given that they occurred between 2011 and 2014, he also believes that heads should roll at the DWP.

