The Moment A Woman Found Out Her Mum Survived The Grenfell Fire

14 June 2018, 07:56

This caller told LBC that she only found out her mother survived the Grenfell tragedy when she saw her being interviewed in her dressing gown on Sky News.

Today marks one year since 72 people lost their lives in the fire at the North Kensington tower block.

Khadija's mother lived in the Grenfell Tower and couldn't get hold of her on the night that the building caught fire.

In an incredibly emotional call to Darren Adam on LBC, she revealed the relief and heartbreak when she finally found out she was alive when she saw her on TV.

Watch the call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien was left speechless by Philip's call

Listeners Labelled This Call From A Ukipper To James O'Brien The Greatest Call Ever

1 day ago

James O'Brien while talking to George

James O'Brien Demolishes Three Brexit Soundbites In One Call

2 days ago

James O'Brien explained the Northern Ireland problem to another Brexiteer

This Is James O'Brien's Face As He Explains Irish Border To Yet Another Brexiteer

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile