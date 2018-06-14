The Moment A Woman Found Out Her Mum Survived The Grenfell Fire

This caller told LBC that she only found out her mother survived the Grenfell tragedy when she saw her being interviewed in her dressing gown on Sky News.

Today marks one year since 72 people lost their lives in the fire at the North Kensington tower block.

Khadija's mother lived in the Grenfell Tower and couldn't get hold of her on the night that the building caught fire.

In an incredibly emotional call to Darren Adam on LBC, she revealed the relief and heartbreak when she finally found out she was alive when she saw her on TV.

