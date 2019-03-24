David Lammy Disappointed By Jeremy Corbyn's Absence At People's Vote March

24 March 2019, 18:34

Labour MP David Lammy expresses his disappointment that his party's leader did not attend the People's Vote march in London despite adopting it as party policy.

Supporters of a second Brexit referendum who marched through central London yesterday were joined by Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

But David Lammy, who also took part in the march, drew attention to one notable absence - his own party leader.

Speaking on his LBC show, the Labour MP said: "I was disappointed that Jeremy Corbyn wasn't on the march, I think that we're in the end game now.

"This is a critical moment, we're days within crashing out of the European Union.

"The government is in a mess.

"Theresa May appears almost unhinged when she's communicating a sort of threat to parliamentarians."

Jeremy Corbyn travelled to Brussels during the European Council summit
Jeremy Corbyn travelled to Brussels during the European Council summit. Picture: Getty

"Given that a second referendum is Labour Party policy, I was disappointed that Jeremy wasn't there.

"He is a leader, he really knows how to speak to an audience of people, could he not have been there alongside us?

"We're grateful Tom Watson came, but I think there was disappointment amongst many on the Labour tribe that Jeremy couldn't be there himself."

