David Lammy reveals Russian bots use his tweets to create division in the UK

3 August 2020, 11:00

By Adrian Sherling

David Lammy has told LBC that Russian bots are using his tweets to sow division in the UK - and it's still happening now.

David was talking about the power of social media and Donald Trump vowed to ban TikTok in his row with China.

Speaking on LBC as he stood in for Ian Payne, he said: "I know for a fact that some of my tweets, particularly post the Brexit referendum, some of my tweets where I am discussing issues of race which are important to my constituents, they are deliberately dumped in front of people who don't share my views and weren't even following me.

"But they are dumped in front of them to wind up the debate and cause unnecessary division.

"I've seen the Russian bots doing it.

David Lammy talks about Russian bots "winding up" the debate in the UK
David Lammy talks about Russian bots "winding up" the debate in the UK. Picture: LBC

"I've spoken to experts on these bots on how they work. And it's still going on today, despite the fact that we know it's deliberately manipulating our democracy to wind us all up, to make us all so partisan.

"And to drive us away from finding the common ground."

Watch his monologue at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien had a very strong message for Matt Hancock

James O'Brien has a personal message for Matt Hancock

3 days ago

Shelagh was shocked by what she heard on care homes

"We are still knowingly endangering old people": Nurse's revelation on Covid testing

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to one of the seven Labour whistleblowers

Labour whistleblower reveals "terrifying number" of anti-Semitism complaints

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

"John Hume cemented his place in history": Alastair Campbell on Nobel Prize winner's legacy

"John Hume cemented his place in history": Alastair Campbell on Nobel Prize winner's legacy

Coronavirus: Matt Hancock dismisses reports over-50s could be asked to shield
James O'Brien heard some heartbreaking stories about care homes

"My mum's had enough, she wants to die": James O'Brien hears the reality of care homes

Netball's Talking Points: Super Shots, straight-talking and victories