Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

It comes amid reports that the monarch wants to pace herself during her milestone celebrations, after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen would not attend the Epsom Derby as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

She also skipped Friday's Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing "some discomfort" the previous day, and watched the service at home in Windsor instead.

Speaking to David Lammy, caller Grace in Ealing said: "I don't really understand all of the fuss. Apparently when I was small my mum was contacted by a television producer who wanted to see how I'd react as a small child to being told that I'm related to Prince William.

"My mum is like 5th cousin to the Queen but I still don't get it...As a small child I wouldn't have been excited to know that, and I don't understand even now as a 30-year-old why there's all this fuss about a hereditary organisation."

Read more: Emeli Sande's rapper ex-boyfriend stabbed to death at London party

Grace said she hadn't seen the royal family doing anything to help members of the Commonwealth who are "starving" in the horn of Africa.

She continued: "I don't doubt that the Queen has some admirable qualities, possibly more than our Prime Minister, but I think it is a slap in the face to people who have worked very, very hard to say that it's such tremendous service to attend events.

"I think a lot of people work hard and will never have the wealth they do, so I am a bit bemused by all of the celebrations."

Read more: Feuding Brothers divided: William and Harry don't talk and kept apart at St Paul's