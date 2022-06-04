Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee

4 June 2022, 18:08

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

It comes amid reports that the monarch wants to pace herself during her milestone celebrations, after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen would not attend the Epsom Derby as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

She also skipped Friday's Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing "some discomfort" the previous day, and watched the service at home in Windsor instead.

Speaking to David Lammy, caller Grace in Ealing said: "I don't really understand all of the fuss. Apparently when I was small my mum was contacted by a television producer who wanted to see how I'd react as a small child to being told that I'm related to Prince William.

"My mum is like 5th cousin to the Queen but I still don't get it...As a small child I wouldn't have been excited to know that, and I don't understand even now as a 30-year-old why there's all this fuss about a hereditary organisation."

Read more: Emeli Sande's rapper ex-boyfriend stabbed to death at London party

Grace said she hadn't seen the royal family doing anything to help members of the Commonwealth who are "starving" in the horn of Africa.

She continued: "I don't doubt that the Queen has some admirable qualities, possibly more than our Prime Minister, but I think it is a slap in the face to people who have worked very, very hard to say that it's such tremendous service to attend events.

"I think a lot of people work hard and will never have the wealth they do, so I am a bit bemused by all of the celebrations."

Read more: Feuding Brothers divided: William and Harry don't talk and kept apart at St Paul's

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters ran on the track on Saturday.

Animal rights protesters storm track at Epsom Derby in second jubilee disruption
Princess Charlotte laughing with her brother during their trip to Wales

Giggling Charlotte steals show as she dances to Encanto and conducts band on Wales visit
Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard

Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard
Princess Anne is at Epsom while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went with their two eldest children to Cardiff Castle

Princess Royal arrives at Epsom as George and Charlotte join parents on surprise trip
The UK will be battered by storms on Sunday, right as thousands of street parties are held across the country

UK to be battered by thunderstorms as thousands take to the streets for Jubilee parties
Queen giggles as Aussie tennis star makes risqué Jubilee joke about beating Brits

Queen giggles as Aussie tennis star makes risqué Jubilee joke about beating Brits
Trafalgar Square has been cordoned off

Trafalgar Square evacuated due to controlled explosion hours before Jubilee concert
The Queen is believed to have met Lilibet.

Lilibet meets Lilibet: Queen meets great-granddaughter as Royals send 1st birthday wishes
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Five guards fainted during the ceremony

Five guards faint on steps of St Paul's during Queen's thanksgiving service

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile