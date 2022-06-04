Emeli Sande's rapper ex-boyfriend stabbed to death at London party

4 June 2022, 07:41

Emeli Sande and Hypo were together for around a year
Emeli Sande and Hypo were together for around a year. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Daisy Stephens

The former boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande has been stabbed to death while celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hypo, 39, was reportedly stabbed after a row broke out at a party in Woodford Green, east London, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

"This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance," said Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith of the Metropolitan Police.

"I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw.

"It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people's phones.

"Please take a look and call us.

"It is vital that we establish what happened."

Anyone with information can contact the police incident room on 020 8345 3985 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 66/03Jun or anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tributes have poured in for the rapper.

"Another pioneer in the UK music scene passing before their time," wrote one fan.

"So sad. RIP Hypo."

Another wrote: "RIP Hypo... was a pioneer in the industry. Met him a couple times and he was a clean hearted guy. The world is crazy. RIP young king."

People also criticised an individual who shared a video of the aftermath on social media.

"Whoever is sending the video of Hypo around is a sick & twisted individual and whoever recorded it is going to hell," wrote one person.

Emeli Sande and Hypo remained friends after their split
Emeli Sande and Hypo remained friends after their split. Picture: Alamy

Hypo and Emeli Sande were together for around a year.

Despite the split in 2017 it is believed they remained friends.

