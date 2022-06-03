Brits face Jubilee washout as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning with heavy rain

Downpours could halt jubilee celebrations for some Brits. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Thunderstorms are expected to dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities this weekend, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heavy rain and lightning will be on the way for some after the yellow warning was put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, the Met Office said.

It has also warned of a small chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services due to lightning strikes and flooding, as well as possible power cuts, difficult driving conditions, and road closures.

The area covered by the warning stretches from Dover to Penzance and as far north as Bath and south London.

Read more: Feuding Brothers divided: William and Harry don't talk and kept apart at St Paul's

Read more: Queen will not attend Epsom Derby, Buckingham Palace confirms

You may be woken by some heavy rain and thunderstorms if you live in southern or central areas on Saturday ⚠️



Elsewhere it'll be a dry start, though the sunshine will be reserved for the northwest at first pic.twitter.com/kf2tNp2nxO — Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022

Another weather warning is also being considered for southern and central England and parts of Wales on Saturday night when more showers and thunderstorms could strike during the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Around 22,000 people are expected at the star-studded event which will see the likes of Craig David, Alicia Keys, and Sir Rod Stewart take to the stage outside Buckingham Palace.

Diana Ross will close the two-and-a-half-hour show with her first live UK performance in 15 years.

The Epsom Derby is also set to take place on Saturday, which the Queen has officially pulled out of in a bid to pace herself over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The head of state, a passionate horse owner and breeder, was due to be greeted on the course with a special guard of honour including up to 40 of her past and present jockeys.

However, she is now expected to watch it on television - a move that many others may follow if the bad weather continues throughout the weekend.

92mm of rain has fallen in around six hours in the town of #Criccieth



A combination of an unstable atmosphere and converging surface winds, likely aided by a sea breeze, has led to the development of slow-moving thunderstorms in NW Wales and locally exceptional rainfall totals pic.twitter.com/M2odKBgmuz — Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022

It comes after homes and businesses were left damaged after more than 9cm of rain fell on a Welsh seaside village in just six hours.

Criccieth bore the brunt of the 92mm downpour as thunderstorms hit north west Wales on Friday, while many were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

Several houses and shops sustained damage, while roads were left impassable due to flooding. Russell Roster, owner of Criccieth Tackle Box, said: "Carpets are sodden. What stock was on the floor is wet. Came through the flat roof at the back and tripped the electric.

"Drains were overwhelmed. Manhole covers lifted in the road. The shops next door got the same, so did a fair few houses."

Marian Davies, 60, said she had been sunbathing in a nearby town and the downpour occurred suddenly in the 15 minutes it took her to travel to Criccieth.

"I live in Pwllheli about eight miles away and it was glorious sunshine when I left for Criccieth," she said.

"Well, the roads were flooding from around two to three miles outside of Criccieth, initially it was raining to hard for me to leave the car."

According to the Met Office, "a combination of an unstable atmosphere and converging surface winds, likely aided by a sea breeze" led to the development of the thunderstorms in the area.