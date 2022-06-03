Breaking News

Queen will not attend Epsom Derby, Buckingham Palace confirms

3 June 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 3 June 2022, 16:23

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

She also skipped Friday's Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing "some discomfort" the previous day, with her watching the service at home in Windsor instead.

It follows reports that the monarch wants to pace herself during her milestone celebrations.

She appeared twice to kick off celebrations on Thursday, appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to thousands of well-wishers during Trooping of the Colour as well as attending the beacon lighting event in the evening.

The Derby on Saturday June 4 was set to be a personal highlight for the Queen during the four days of Jubilee festivities.

The head of state, a passionate horse owner and breeder, was due to be greeted on the course with a special guard of honour including up to 40 of her past and present jockeys.

However, she is now expected to watch it on television.

The nation's longest reigning monarch has been facing episodic mobility problems in recent months.

This led her to miss a number of major events this year, including the State Opening of Parliament.

Speaking of Thursday's celebrations, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to have told an attendee at a Guildhall reception that the Queen had a "lovely" time but found the day "very tiring".

Gill Smallwood from Bolton spoke with Kate on Friday after a service of thanksgiving at the nearby St Paul's Cathedral.

Ms Smallwood said she had asked Kate how the Queen was doing.

She explained: "She [Kate] said, 'yes, she was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday, and she (the Queen) had had a lovely, lovely time'."

In a statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the Queen "greatly enjoyed" her birthday parade and flypast in London but "did experience some discomfort".

The palace said that, considering the "journey and activity required to participate" in the St Paul's service, the Queen had "with great reluctance" concluded that she would not attend.

This story is being updated

