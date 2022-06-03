Five guards faint on steps of St Paul's during Queen's thanksgiving service

Five guards fainted during the ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Five soldiers have fainted while marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the St Paul's National Thanksgiving Service.

Military personnel from the Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, Household Cavalry and Coldstream Guards collapsed while stationed at the cathedral on Friday morning.

Two members of the military guard of honour - one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and the other from the Royal Marines - were pictured as they appeared to lose consciousness within half an hour of each other while they lined the steps up to the Great West Door.

The member of the Royal Air Force, who was stationed to the far left of the door, fainted and fell flat on his back on the steps before regaining consciousness.

The other man, who was standing closer to the Great West Door, momentarily appeared to lose consciousness approximately 20 minutes later, stumbling on the top steps before regaining his balance and being taken under the columns of the cathedral.

Guardsman faints before the National Service of Thanksgiving. Picture: Getty

A second guard was seen struggling on the steps. Picture: Getty

Both were able to be escorted on foot away from the steps, despite stretchers being brought out, while others on duty maintained their composure.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said: "During today's Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, we can confirm five military personnel fainted while on duty.

"The safety of our Armed Forces is our top priority. All five individuals received treatment at the scene and none were transferred to hospital."

It comes as London has been hit with warm weather across the extended bank holiday weekend, with temperatures hovering at around 20C at the start of the service at 11am.

However, the Queen was nowhere to be seen for the second day of celebrations, after pulling out due to mobility issues.

She was represented by Charles for the occasion, with other senior members - including the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - also in attendance.

Boris Johnson also attended but was met with a colder reception, receiving boos and jeers as he arrived by car and walked up the steps with his wife.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Theresa May were among the dignitaries to arrive too.