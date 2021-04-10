'He had a wicked sense of humour', IDS shares his memories of Prince Philip

10 April 2021, 17:15

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith recounted his personal memories of the Duke of Edinburgh and a funny story involving Prince Philip and Matt Hancock.

LBC's David Lammy was speaking to Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith the day after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99.

The Tory MP told LBC he found Prince Philip "a remarkable man" with a "wicked sense of humour."

This led to the recounting of a tale when Matt Hancock encountered the Duke's sense of humour.

Earlier Gun salutes were fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace said Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday, leaving the Queen and the royal family "mourning his loss".

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the humorous story.

