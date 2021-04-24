David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments

By Seán Hickey

David Lammy insists 'there's something rotten in Number 10' after Boris Johnson claimed that the public don't care about the cronyism scandal.

After the Prime Minister exclusively told LBC that he believes the public 'couldn't give a monkey's' about the current cronyism scandals surrounding Government, David Lammy couldn't hide his disbelief.

He wondered how Boris Johnson could say it doesn't matter "that it was a friend of the Prime Minister's girlfriend Carrie Symonds who was behind the leak that blew open the lockdown, that that doesn't matter?"

David recited the Nolan principles, which are tenants of public office in the UK, such as "honesty, openness, objectivity, selflessness, integrity, accountability and leadership."

"I ask you has Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Rishi Sunak, Matt Hancock, shown any of those underlying principles? Of course we care about the dodgy contracts."

David reminded listeners that the engineer Sir James Dyson also "had the Prime Minister on speed dial" to arrange a tax break, which has also been a topic of deep criticism of late.

"Can you get tax breaks?" David asked. "Have you got the Prime Minister's number on speed dial?"

"I've got a feeling that the public do care about this cronyism, about this sleaze," David insisted.

"There's something rotten in Number 10 and I've got the feeling you care a lot."