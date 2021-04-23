Dominic Cummings 'to blame for leaking Prime Minister's text messages'

23 April 2021, 01:15 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 01:25

Dominic Cummings left his job at No 10 last year
Dominic Cummings left his job at No 10 last year. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Dominic Cummings is to blame for leaking text messages exchanged between Boris Johnson and Sir James Dyson, according to reports.

Sources at No 10 have pointed the finger at the Prime Minister’s former advisor, claiming Mr Cummings is "bitter" following his exit from Downing Street last year.

It emerged earlier this week that Mr Johnson exchanged text messages with billionaire Sir James over the tax status of employees helping to make ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Times, Daily Telegraph and Sun, an insider has named Mr Cummings as responsible for the leak.

A source told The Times: "Dominic is engaged in systematic leaking. We are disappointed about that.

"We are concerned about messages from private WhatsApp groups which have very limited circulation."

The Prime Minister is "saddened" at the news, the source said, adding that Mr Cummings was "bitter".

The Telegraph reported that Mr Cummings would have had access to the messages while he worked at No 10, with a source adding: "If you join the dots it looks like it’s coming from Dom."

Downing Street previously said it had announced an internal inquiry into the leak of the private text messages between Mr Johnson and Sir James. 

Mr Johnson promised the entrepreneur he would "fix" the issue after personal lobbying from Sir James as he sought to build ventilators at the height of the coronavirus crisis, in a series of text messages seen by the BBC. 

No 10 had initially said there would not be a probe into how the exchange was made public, but a change of course was announced on Thursday as it said an internal inquiry will be led by the Cabinet Office. 

Downing Street has said it will officially publish correspondence between Mr Johnson and Sir James "shortly", after the Prime Minister told the Commons he was "happy to share all the details" of the exchanges.

It comes as The Labour Party’s call for an investigation into Boris Johnson's conduct over "cronyism" was rejected by a committee of senior MPs.

