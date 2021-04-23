Boris Johnson denies blocking inquiry 'because it could expose Carrie Symonds' friend'

Boris Johnson has denied Dominic Cummings' accusations. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has denied trying to block an inquiry into a Government leak because his partner Carrie Symonds’ friend could have been implicated.

The Prime Minister has come under fire after a series of texts to entrepreneur Sir James Dyson were handed to the BBC.

In those, he promised to "fix" the issue of the tax status of Dyson employees who would come to the UK to make ventilators as the Covid-19 pandemic took off.

There have been allegations his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who left Downing Street last year, was behind the text revelations.

But the former Vote Leave chief rejected this in a furious blog post, in which he denied doing so.

Read more: Dominic Cummings denies leaking Prime Minister's text messages

Explosively, he also alleged that Mr Johnson blocked an inquiry into who leaked plans for another lockdown last year because a person who was suggested as the cause was a friend of Carrie Symonds, the PM's partner.

Cummings claimed Mr Johnson remarked he would have to fire Henry Newman if he was found to be the leaker, which Cummings said the PM said would pose a problem.

Dominic Cummings posted explosive allegations on Friday. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

Asked if he wanted to block the inquiry because of that, Mr Johnson said on Friday afternoon, on a visit to Hartlepool: "Of course not. I think people are interested in the substance of what we're doing.

"We tried to secure as many ventilators as we could as fast as we could."

He said he had not seen Mr Cummings' statement.

Read more: 'PM was right to hire Dominic Cummings' former Tory adviser says

"I don’t think people give a monkeys about this issue, what they care about is what we'll be doing to protect the health of the British public," he added.

In his blog post, Mr Cummings said a meeting was held with the Prime Minister in which the leaker of information about a forthcoming lockdown was alleged to be Mr Newman.

Mr Johnson, according to Mr Cummings, described him as "best friends" with Ms Symonds and said if he had to fire him it would "cause me very serious problems".

Mr Cummings said the PM then asked if he could get the leak inquiry stopped, which the adviser branded "mad and totally unethical".

He said he told the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to continue with the investigation.

Labour has called for an inquiry into Mr Johnson's conduct following revelations about the Dyson texts and David Cameron's lobbying.

Mr Johnson has said he has "nothing to conceal" while Chancellor Rishi Sunak previously told Labour that Mr Cameron's lobbying efforts for Greensill Capital were referred to officials at the time and "appropriate consultations" were held.

Mr Cameron was cleared of wrongdoing.