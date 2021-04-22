James Dyson 'moves residency to UK' as Boris Johnson told to release messages

22 April 2021, 15:13

Sir James Dyson has moved his residency to the UK, reports say
Sir James Dyson has moved his residency to the UK, reports say. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Sir James Dyson has moved his residency to the UK amid controversy over his texts with Boris Johnson, according to reports.

The BBC reported the entrepreneur, who moved his business to Singapore, wanted to ensure his employees would not pay additional tax if they went to Britain to make ventilators at the start of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson told Sir James he would "fix" the issue after the businessman failed to get assurances from the Treasury.

Amid controversy about the relationship between Government and businesses, multiple outlets report that Sir James has moved his residency to the UK according to company filings.

A statement given to the BBC did not comment on the matter but said: "The structure of the group and the business rationale underpinning it are unaltered.

"Singapore is, and remains, the global headquarters of Dyson, our leadership team is based here and it is the centre of our sales, engineering and manufacturing operations."

Read more: Business Secretary tells LBC Boris Johnson behaved 'appropriately' in Dyson texts

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has been told to release his personal text messages relating to Government business by Labour.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said yesterday's revelations "seem to confirm a growing feeling" that people with the Prime Minister's number "are able to gain special treatment".

The opposition has also called for an inquiry while Transparency International UK said the way Covid-related contracts were given out had raised corruption concerns.

The latter's review of "high-risk contracts" identified 15 areas of concern including uncompetitive tendering and politically connected contractors.

Chief executive Daniel Bruce said: "There are now very serious questions for the Government to answer with more than a fifth of the money spent on purchases in response to the pandemic raising red flags."

Boris Johnson has insisted he has nothing to hide with regards to texts to Mr Dyson while the Government said it "used existing rules to buy life-saving equipment and supplies".

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said correspondence related to Covid-19 contracts will be published.

He said: "It is really important that contracts are awarded properly and it is why that correspondence will be published, and it is why the contracts will be published as well.

"A proper process of transparency is taking place."

He added: "Let us praise Dyson for all that he has contributed to British manufacturing, a huge success that he has been and the commitment, £20 million of his own money, that he put towards ventilators, now that is a proper, patriotic gesture by a man I hold in the highest esteem and we should praise."

