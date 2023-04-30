'The Tories are stripping away our constitutional human rights’: Life long Conservative voter admits she will switch to Labour

By Alice Bourne

This caller, who's voted Conservative all her life, tells David Lammy the reasons why she will be voting Labour at the next election. as she encourages people to vote as it’s the only way to ‘prevent’ them ‘stripping away our constitutional and human rights.’

Gale, an LBC caller, told David Lammy that she doesn't "understand" the "voter apathy," in the UK, saying she thinks that elections are the "one way" that "everybody has a voice."

Her comments come as Rishi Sunak’s Government falls a further two points behind the Opposition with 20 percent of 2019 Tory voters planning to switch to Labour.

A poll by Opinium put Labour on 44 percent, an increase of two points compared to a fortnight ago. The Conservative Party dropped two points to 26 percent, according to the poll. It bucks a trend of recent polls that have suggested Rishi Sunak’s Tories are closing the gap on Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

David then asked Gale how she would be voting in the next General Election.

Gale passionately responded: “Labour! I have been a Conservative voter most of my adult life but they will not have my vote now.”

Interested by this, David asked: “What changed? what happened?”

Gale explained she thought key political figures have become "career politicians," who are "slowly stripping away our constitutional and human rights."

She added that she couldn't think of another way to "prevent it, other than voting," calling politicians "self-serving.”

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour is more likely to win the next election than his beloved Arsenal side is to win the Premier League.

