'Dangerous and unfair': Trans pupils to be blocked from playing sport with opposite sex under new plans

30 April 2023, 07:43

New advice is due to be released in weeks
New advice is due to be released in weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Transgender school pupils will be stopped from joining some PE lessons with children from the other biological sex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Government plans to allow mixed lessons in some sports, such as tennis.

But it is set to say that it would be dangerous and unfair to allow pupils born as males but now identifying as females, or vice versa, to join in mixed rugby sessions.

New advice will also recommend that trans pupils are blocked from using toilets and changing rooms designed for the opposite sex while schools will need to tell parents if their child wants to change their gender.

That comes after it emerged almost half of secondary schools in England allow their pupils to change their gender identity without their parents being told.

"In sports like rugby, it would be dangerous and unfair as biological boys are bigger and stronger," a Government source said.

Trans pupils will be barred from playing some sports with the gender they now identify as
Trans pupils will be barred from playing some sports with the gender they now identify as. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak is due to release new guidance for schools in the coming weeks.

"Headteachers will be allowed to have mixed PE lessons where that is not such a worry — for example, tennis," an insider told The Sun.

Read more: Firebomb victims 'lucky to be alive' as police treat East London arson attack as transphobic hate crime

"But when sport is competitive, or when safety is a concern, girls' spaces should be protected."

It follows controversy surrounding a transgender athlete who ran in the London marathon's women's race, finishing ahead of nearly 14,000 women, who offered to give back her medal.

Glenique Frank, 54, from Northamptonshire, previously insisted she had not cheated by entering the race.

The new advice will be issued within weeks
The new advice will be issued within weeks. Picture: Alamy

She crossed the line after four hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds - coming in 6,160th place out of 20,123 competitors.

But Ms Frank has since insisted she will give back her medal if necessary.

Read more: Trans athlete who ran in female category at London Marathon offers to return medal after beating nearly 14,000 women

"If they want me to give my medal back, I'll say, "OK, fine. No problem," she told the New York Post.

"If they really think I've stolen the place [of a female runner], I don't mind giving the medal back, because I'll run again next year for charity."

"But I don't want to apologise, because I didn't do anything wrong," Ms Frank added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Caitlyn took her own life after becoming fixated on a detention

Pupil, 16, took own life after becoming 'hyper-fixated' on first school detention as father calls for help for autistic students
The baby was attacked in the Penyrheol area

Baby aged five months old mauled by dog and rushed to hospital in town plagued by fatal hound attacks

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Uzbekistan votes on constitution changes that extend president’s tenure

Joe Biden

Biden hails importance of free press at White House correspondents’ dinner

Prince Harry's stay in Britain is set to be brief

Harry's visit to the UK for King Charles's coronation 'will be rapid trip lasting less than 24 hours'

Texas Mass Shooting

Search widens for suspect after five people shot in Texas

Members of the public will be invited to swear an oath of allegiance

Viewers of King Charles's coronation asked to swear allegiance to monarch in first multi-faith ceremony

Bob Neill made the striking comments on GB News

Senior Tory MP blames government backlog for small boats crisis and says he's 'not convinced' by new migrant bill

Texas Mass Shooting

Man kills five people in Texas after family complained about gunfire

Israel protest

Israelis rally for 17th week against judicial overhaul plans

Tate remains under house arrest in Romania

Teachers 'must not talk to pupils about Andrew Tate' after spate of 'shocking misogynistic incidents'

Jimmy Wales said he told Musk that Twitter was "making him stupid"

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales says 'Twitter is making Elon Musk stupid' after billionaire's 'left-wing bias' claim

Francis

Pope meets Ukrainian refugees and Russian envoy in Hungary

Norway Freya Sculpture

Life-size sculpture of euthanised walrus unveiled in Norway

Khan's ULEZ scheme has been roundly criticised

Sadiq Khan risks parking fine after taking a stroll with mayor's Range Rover 4x4 parked on double yellow lines

Gove made the comments on the second day of the Scottish Tories' conference

Michael Gove claims SNP will drop demand for Scottish independence after 'over-reaching'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stelling made the sudden announcement today

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling announces he's leaving Soccer Saturday after nearly 30 years
Calls for Ofsted's reform followed Ms Perry's death

'She wasn't inadequate': Sister of head who took own life after bad Ofsted report calls for boycott of 'reign of terror'
Yates gave his partner a chilling nickname

Fiance found dead after being hunted for Marelle Sturrock's suspected murder had 'chilling' nickname for her
People cross into Egypt after being evacuated from Sudan

Civilian death toll tops 400 as battle for Sudan continues

The scene of the deadly crash in California

California man found guilty of killing three boys after doorbell prank

Forensics investigate the scene

Two stabbed in London nightclub knife rampage as bloodied clothes seen at King's Cross nightlife spot
Smoke and flames rise from a burning fuel tank in Crimea

Drones cause massive fire at Crimea oil depot, Russian official claims

William is due to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary

William 'to feature in intimate fly-on-the-wall documentary' after Harry's Netflix series

Pope Francis in Budapest, Hungary

Pope urges Hungary to show charity to all as he visits refugees

Ms Creasy was reported to social services

Online troll gets MP investigated by social services for 'anti-man views' in vile bid to get her child taken away

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Camilla appear in new portraits ahead of the coronation

New portraits of King Charles and Camilla show couple beaming at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation
Angela Kelly has moved to the Lake District after being kicked off the Windsor Estate by King Charles

Late Queen's confidante cast out by King Charles - as he kicks dresser out of home on Windsor Estate
The baby took Kate's handbag during the royal outing

Hilarious moment baby steals Kate's bag at Aberfan meet and greet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit