Trans athlete who ran in female category at London Marathon offers to return medal after beating nearly 14,000 women

27 April 2023, 06:07 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 07:05

Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category
Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category. Picture: Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A transgender athlete who ran in the London marathon's women's race, finishing ahead of nearly 14,000 women, has offered to give back her medal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Glenique Frank, 54, from Northamptonshire, previously insisted she had not cheated by entering the race but apologised for entering in the female category.

She crossed the line after four hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds - coming in 6,160th place out of 20,123 competitors.

But Ms Frank has since insisted she will give back her medal if necessary.

"If they want me to give my medal back, I'll say, "OK, fine. No problem," she told the New York Post.

"If they really think I've stolen the place [of a female runner], I don't mind giving the medal back, because I'll run again next year for charity."

"But I don't want to apologize, because I didn't do anything wrong," Ms Frank added.

Read More: Heartbreaking final photo of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, found dead at home as police hunt begins

Glenique during the marathon on Sunday
Glenique during the marathon on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

The personal trainer previously said she was "almost in tears" over the support she received from women during the 26.2-mile run.

However, she also faced criticism from some - including Olympian Mara Yamauchi - who said Ms Frank should not have been allowed to benefit from a "loophole".

She said it was "wrong and unfair" for Ms Frank to compete in the female category, suggesting other female runners had "suffered a worse finish position" as a result.

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player

Read More: Trans athlete defends decision to run in female category at London Marathon after being accused of 'exploiting loophole'

Ms Frank had been quick to defend her decision to run in the marathon, saying she has "served my country because of all the money I've raised" for charity Whizz-Kidz.

"How can they say that I've cheated, who have I cheated? I did it in four hours and 11 minutes," she told MailOnline.

"I'm going to apologise, I should have entered under the male category but I wasn't taking any advantage over another female.

"I've just entered as a general public [participant] and I'm raising money for charity."

She also said she ran in the Tokyo and New York marathons as Glen Frank "because my passport is male and I haven't had surgery".

"I apologise for entering under the female category because I haven't had surgery yet," she continued.

"I wasn't intending to mislead the public, but I apologise for entering under the female category.

"At the end of the day, I'm not winning the race or prize money so I haven't cheated any other athletes out of their prize."

Glenique Frank, 54, from Northamptonshire
Glenique Frank, 54, from Northamptonshire. Picture: Facebook

Ms Frank added that she would not run another race as a female until she had surgery.

"When Glen becomes Glenique and gets female genitalia she will enter as a female," she said.

"Until then I will not enter again [as female] in competitive races where there is prize money involved."

It comes after UK Athletics announced at the end of March that it would ban transgender athletes at its licensed events, saying it was "fair for athletes who have gone through male puberty to be excluded from the female category in athletics".

However, those who had entered into a category that was not their biological sex were still permitted to compete.

The event was Ms Frank's 17th consecutive London marathon and she has set out to complete all six major world marathons including Chicago, Tokyo and Berlin.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cherry blossom and flowers in Glasgow's Victoria park

May bank holiday weekend will see ‘19C heat’ and there’s a good weather forecast for King Charles’ Coronation too

Trans activists protested the film screening

Trans critical film shut down, with Edinburgh University raising 'fears for safety' as activists block off entrances

Princess Anne has been given a starring role in the Coronation

Princess Anne to get special job in King Charles' coronation as reward for 'loyalty and unwavering devotion to duty'

Wycombe Abbey School is an all-girls school based in Buckinghamshire.

Teenage girl, 16, found dead at £44,000 elite boarding school in ‘wooded area close to playing field’

Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person

Manhunt for fiancé of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, after her body was found in Glasgow flat

Prince Andrew was 'euphoric' after his Newsnight interview, according to one of the producers

The Queen knew Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview was a 'car crash' straight away - but he was 'euphoric'

One email from the palace shows the Queen approved threatening News International with legal action

The Queen 'agreed to threaten legal action over phone hacking claims', Prince Harry court documents show

Flights out of Sudan could continue even if the ceasefire doesn't hold

Sudan evacuations 'could continue if ceasefire collapses' as Germany lashes out at UK for holding up rescue mission

Stone (bottom right) hopes Bellfield's confession will see him freed

Serial killer Levi Bellfield 'signs letter confessing to notorious double murder of Lin and Megan Russell'

Prisoners are being targeted by Muslim gangs, a report has found

Muslim gangs tell inmates 'convert or get hurt' and offer 'protection' to new prisoners if they take up Islam

A Russian fighter jet has burst into flames and before crashing down into a lake in a north-western region of Russia bordering Finland, state media reports.

Fresh embarrassment for Putin as Russian warplane bursts into flames and 'crashes into frozen lake'

Schoolchildren defended the royal during their visit to Liverpool

'He's our king': Chanting schoolchildren drown out protesters as Charles and Camilla visit Liverpool

1,500 items belonging late Queen singer Freddie Mercury's are going to auction, including handwritten lyrics, stage costumes and a Picasso portrait.

Hammer to Fall: Freddie Mercury's personal treasures including stage costumes and handwritten lyrics up for auction

Suella Braverman wanted powers to rapidly deport illegal migrants

Controversial new powers to kick out illegal migrants in bid to stop small boat crossings backed by MPs

The man died in the street in Brentford

Ten people arrested on suspicion of murder as man dies after 'break in' in West London

Andrew Marr has said that Robert Jenrick's speech in the Commons today was "one of the most hard-edged speeches on immigration any serving minister has ever made", but his doom-laden claims are refuted by the evidence.

Andrew Marr: Jenrick's doom-laden claims about the effects of migration are refuted by the evidence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Pincher is standing down

Chris Pincher to step down at next election after 'groping' controversy led to Boris Johnson's downfall
Rubia Daniels who has been fixing up three houses she bought in Italy for just €3

‘It's a big task': Mum who bought three houses in Italy for just €3 finishes developing first home after four years
The first minister designate has announced she will attend the King's coronation next month.

‘I’m committed to advancing peace’: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill reveals she will attend King Charles’s coronation
Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died aged 82

Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin dies aged 82

Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person

Heartbreaking final photo of heavily-pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, found dead at home as police hunt begins
The bullet got stuck in the woman's clitoris

Woman shot in the clitoris by stray bullet while sitting in the living room at home, in 'unique case'
Over one million emergency food parcels were given to children over the past year, according to figures from the UK's largest food-bank provider.

Over one million emergency food parcels handed out to children for first time amid soaring grocery prices
Carl Hart and Nyle Creegan

Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'
Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (left) has said he "can't remember" any racism or misogynistic behaviour during his three-decades long career in policing.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley 'can't remember any sexism or racism' during 30-year police career
Stephen Shanks, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday after completing the London Marathon.

'A loving husband and soulmate': London marathon runner dies 'out of the blue' while travelling home from race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has 'no idea' where he will sit for the King's coronation service

Prince Harry 'still in the dark' over seating plan on his flying visit to the UK for King Charles' Coronation
Prince William is said to have been surprised by the claims

Prince William was 'completely unaware Prince Harry planned to reveal phone hacking payout until it was made public'
Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday

Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit