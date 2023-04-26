Heavily-pregnant budding actress, 35, found dead at home as police hunt missing man

26 April 2023, 16:22

Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person
Heavily pregnant teacher, 35, Marelle Sturrock found dead at Glasgow home as cops hunt for missing person. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A beloved primary school teacher who was an aspiring actress and singer has been found dead at her home as police hunt for a missing person.

The body of a woman, named locally as Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at the property in the Craigton area of the city at around 8.40am yesterday, after police received a 'concern for person' call.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation, confirming that the death is being treated as unexplained and is linked to an ongoing search for a missing person at Mugdock Country Park.

Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home
Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her home. Picture: social media

Marelle, from Wick, Caithness, worked as a primary school teacher and had moved to the city as an aspiring actress and singer.

Cops said her death is being treated as unexplained as they launched their investigation.Officers have also been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David
Marelle Sturrock posing for a photo with her partner David. Picture: social media

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers attended and the body of a 35-year-old woman was found within.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing. Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of Mugdock Country Park in relation to a missing person in the area.

Detectives confirmed the death of the mum-to-be is being treated as linked to the missing person search.

