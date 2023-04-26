Top Tory's daughter-in-law admits killing police chief with his own gun in Belize

Jasmine Hartin who admitted killing a police superintendent in Belize. Picture: rex/shutterstock

By StephenRigley

The former partner of Conservative grandee Lord Ashcroft's son Andrew has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by negligence over the killing of a police superintendent, who was her friend, in Belize.

Socialite Jasmine Hartin, 33, broke down in tears as entered the plea at Belize City's Supreme Court over the shooting of Henry Jemmott, 42, in May 2021.

Outside court she said: "I just want Henry's family to have peace now and I want this whole thing behind all of us so we can heal."

Hartin has accused the Ashcrofts of abandoning her since Jemmott’s killing.

Due to her guilty plea she is now set to receive a fine and may also be ordered to pay compensation to the victim’s family.

Socialite Jasmine Hartin. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

Police superintendent Henry Jemmott. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

When Hartin entered her plea in the afternoon, the judge Judge Ricardo Sandcroft said he was unlikely to “veer away” from precedent but had previously warned Hartin in an earlier hearing that he was “not bound” to it, the Daily Mail reported.

He said: “Jasmine Hartin, you have pleaded guilty to an indictment charging you with manslaughter by negligence.

“All that remains for me to do is to sentence you, which I will do on May 31 this year.”

Hartin said Mr Jemmott, 42, had offered to teach her how to use a Glock 17 for protection after she had been attacked at a party.She said the gun went off as she tried to hand him the magazine and that a single bullet struck him in the head, causing his body to slump on top of her.

Police Commissioner Chester C Williams told local media that a single gunshot was heard "and upon investigating, police found the female on a pier, and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing".

Jasmine Hattin. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

Last year the socialite claimed vengeful officers plotted to murder her and disguise her death as a botched jail break.

She said at the time that “corrupt” police in Belize City unlocked her cell in the middle of the night and motioned her towards a back door — insisting she was free to go.

Hartin sensed it was a trap and refused to run, telling officers: “I know you will shoot me in the back.”

The manslaughter case brought about the end of Hartin’s relationship with Andrew Ashcroft the allegedly barred her from their apartment and limited access to their five-year-old twins, Charlie and Elle. Custody of the two children was handed to their father.