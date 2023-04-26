Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'

Carl Hart and Nyle Creegan. Picture: GMP

By Kit Heren

A robber who marched his victim to a cash machine at knifepoint told him he was lucky to work for a living, rather than stealing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nyle Creegan, 21, and Carl Hart, 28, targeted their victim while he was on a night out in Oldham, in Manchester on November 27 last year.

Creegan separated the unnamed victim from his friends, took out a knife and forced him to give over his phone, bank card and headphones.

He and Hart then walked the man to a cash machine and made him take out £100.

The criminal pair then took the victim to a casino and forced him to withdraw another £50.

Creegan told him: "You're lucky you work for a living. I'm 21 and I have to do this," Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

Nyle Creegan. Picture: GMP

They then made him take out another £20, threatening to "shank him up" if he refused.

The victim was standing outside the Up Steps Inn in central Oldham at 12.45am that night.

A verbal altercation followed as Creegan walked past, with the victim asking the robber what he had said.

Read more: Joe Calzaghe's ex facing jail for smuggling £5 million of drug money into Dubai stuffed into luggage

Read more: Fury as getaway driver who helped Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer will get new id after serving 22 month sentence

Creegan then demanded to get into the victim's phone, but he was physically too scared to open it up, prosecutor Laura Broome said.

Hart and Creegan drove the victim to the casino after the first forced cash withdrawal. Creegan was barred from the venue, so Hart took him inside for the next withdrawal, leaving the victim "tearful".

Carl Hart. Picture: GMP

In the impact statement, the victim said he avoided Oldham town centre, and that the emotional impact was hard to deal with.

Defending Hart, Mark Fireman said he wanted to set a good example for his three-year-old son. "The principle driver of this offence is not Mr Hart but Mr Creegan," he said.

Both men pleaded guilty. Creegan admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article. Hart pleaded guilty to robbery. Both men were sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

Sentencing, Recorder Michael Blakey said: "The victim says he feels vulnerable and stays out of the Oldham area. He is worried about what could happen to him."