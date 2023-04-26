Breaking News

Getaway driver who helped Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer jailed for 22 months

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By StephenRigley

A man has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for assisting Thomas Cashman, the gunman who murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Paul Russell, 41, pleaded guilty after being accused of driving Cashman around following the killing and disposing of a bag believed to contain clothes.

Cashman shot dead the nine-year-old during a botched gangland assassination in Dovecot, Liverpool on August 22 last year, and earlier this months he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 42 years.

The judge gave Russell credit for going to detectives and naming the killer when he realised Olivia had been shot dead.

The court was told police issued him a "threat to life" notice once he was charged with assisting Cashman, and he's set to be given a new identity when he's released.

Olivia's brother Ryan Korbel walked out during sentencing when the court was told Russel's sentence could be suspended - which the judge ultimately refused, ruling that 'immediate custody' was required owing to the 'seriousness' of the crime.

It came after the murdered girl's father John Pratt yelled 'so what?', when Russell's lawyer said he was finding time in prison 'isolating'.

Judge Mrs Justice Amanda Yip said while some may see his sentence as "lenient", Russell was "brave" to come forward.

She said: "I take account of your cooperation, the admissions you made in interview and your ongoing willingness to assist the prosecution by giving evidence at Mr Cashman's trial even after you knew you would not be given immunity."

Justice Yip said she had considered whether a suspended sentence would be appropriate, but added: "However, I have concluded appropriate punishment can only be made by immediate custody.

"Assisting a murderer to evade justice will always be treated very seriously. You have not remained silent.'Those who maintain the cover up to the better end can expect no mercy."