Olivia Pratt-Korbel's cowardly killer could face getting prison sentence extended after outrage

Cashman could face having his 42-year minimum jail sentence extended. Picture: CPS/Handout

By Will Taylor

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murderer could face an even longer sentence after complaints it was too lenient.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Cashman, who shot the nine-year-old dead when he fired into her family's home as he tried to kill another crook, was given life in prison with a minimum of 42 years behind bars.

The 34-year-old had planned to kill Joseph Nee in August, but when his gun malfunctioned, he pursued his target into Olivia's Liverpool house.

He opened fire, missing Nee but killing the girl and injuring her mother Cheryl.

Now, the Attorney General's Office has been handed a request asking for the jail term to be deemed to lenient.

Read more: Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family hopes Thomas Cashman 'haunted' by killing 'scared nine-year-old' for rest of his life

Cashman faces having his sentence reviewed. Picture: CPS

The office has 28 days to consider the request and then refer it to the Court of Appeal, where judges may decide to extend it.

"We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme," the office said.

"The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool last year. Picture: Handout

The Sun reported that a number of members of the public made complaints about the sentence, and they hoped for a whole life order, meaning they can never be released.

Such orders are very rare and reserved for the worst offenders.

Cashman, who said he was not the hitman and claimed a key prosecution witness – who heard him say he'd "done" Nee – was framing him out of spite that he did not run away with her and leave his partner.

Read more: Smiling Olivia Pratt-Korbel seen laughing and dancing in newly released heartwarming video

A jury at Manchester Crown Court disagreed and convicted him of killing Olivia, a murder that shocked the country and brought renewed focus on violent crime in Liverpool.

He was jailed in April but was branded a coward after he refused to appear in court to hear his sentence read out.

The judge, Mrs Justice Yip, described it as "disrespectful".