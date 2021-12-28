UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns

28 December 2021, 16:28

By Tim Dodd

David Lammy told listeners the country is "going down the road of America" which has "massive, massive people", as a study shows the UK's plans to tackle obesity will fail without further action.

The study, from the Centre for Food Policy at City, found that even those "trying really hard" to lose weight find their efforts frustrated by a barrage of advertising for unhealthy food.

Read more: Javid rules out Covid measures for now – but hints at restrictions after new year

David said: "People are being bombarded with this stuff, we've got to help folk.

"But there are other, wider issues. Why did we get rid of Home Economics in our schools? People don't know how to cook, is the other issue.

"It's hard to buy the right stuff - all the processed food that's so freely available.

"How do we make good, fresh food available to people at rates they can afford... how do we help them to know how to cook those things so they can eat properly? At the same time, not bombarded by prolific advertising everywhere, forcing them to eat bad food."

David pointed out that even in UK hospitals the vending machines sell unhealthy foods.

Read more: Hundreds wrongly told their Covid test was negative in Australia lab error

"We're going down the road of America: Massive, massive people," David said.

"We're in the richest economies in the world... the poorest people are growing in weight, and in the poorest economies in the world people still can't eat and are suffering with famine. What is going on?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Minister Gillian Keegan said ahead of New Year's Eve: 'Do try to enjoy yourselves… but cautiously.'

New Covid case record set as govt says people should still enjoy NYE – 'but cautiously'
Parts of UK experienced a white Christmas

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet after 'warmest ever' New Year's Eve
Armed police officers on guard at the Henry VIII Gate at Windsor Castle following an intruder entering the grounds on Christmas Day.

Crossbow ownership laws to be reviewed after Christmas Day incident at Windsor Castle
Covid testing in Times Square, New York

US cuts isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid to five days
Leona Peach has been missing for over a week.

Urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 12, who disappeared over a week ago
The hospitality industry has called the decision not to introduce new measures a "lifeline".

'Lifeline' for hospitality sector as PM confirms no new Covid restrictions before new year
A drive through testing clinic in Sydney, Australia

Hundreds wrongly told their Covid test was negative in Australia lab error
A woman's body was found in east London on Boxing Day.

Man charged with murder after young woman's body found in London on Boxing Day
People are relying on lateral flow tests that aren't always accurate, writes Charlotte Lynch.

Opinion: Reliance on lateral flow tests is allowing Covid to spread
Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 day ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 day ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 day ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile