West 'should have done more' to stop Putin over last 20 years, says David Lammy

14 February 2022, 23:31

David Lammy questioned whether the UK government had been "too weak" in their response to Russia
David Lammy questioned whether the UK government had been "too weak" in their response to Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Ukraine may not have been at risk of invasion if the west had "squeezed Putin and the plutocrats and Kleptocracts" more over the last two decades, David Lammy has argued.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David's remarks have come after Boris Johnson agreed with US President Joe Biden that there is still a "crucial window for diplomacy" amid tension in Ukraine.

He questioned whether the UK government had been "too weak" in their response to Russian aggression over the last 20 years highlighting the lack of retaliation in response to the Salisbury poisonings.

Talking about the developing Ukraine crisis during the opening of his show on Monday night, he told LBC listeners: "It begs a question, has the West been too weak in standing up to Vladimir Putin over the last 20 or so years? We’ve reached this crisis point but has the strategy been all wrong?

Read more: PM and Biden agree 'crucial window for diplomacy' remains with Russia amid invasion threat

Read more: Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan

"Should we have done more when he moved into Ukriane in 2014?

"Should we have done more when he annexed Crimea at the same time?

"Should we have done more when he Georgia?

"Should we have done more in supporting opposition groups in Russia because of his despotic rule, because of the way he dealt with opposition leaders?

"Should we have done more when he poisoned British Nationals on our own soil? Other assassination attempts across Europe, in Germany and other places.

"Should we have done considerably more dealing with the dirty money, with the way in which Russian oligarchs school their children in British private schools and buy property here in London?

"Should we have squeezed Putin and those plutocrats and kleptocracts much much harder, made sure that they could never have got away with as much as they have got away with?

"And had we done that, had we been stronger, stood up to him over two decades ago would we be in this position now?

"That’s the questions, how do you deal with bullies?"

Adding: "Are we all now playing catch-up? Is it just a little too little too late?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

A religious sect has been ordered to pay a Scottish abuse victim almost £1.4 million in damages

'Terrifying but empowering': Christian Brothers sex abuse victim awarded £1.4 million
Oliver Dowden dubbed "woke" ideology as a "dangerous form of decadence"

Tory chairman says 'painful woke psychodrama' is weakening democracy in the west
Boris Johnson was grilled over what authority he had left in Scotland after partygate

'Do you have any authority left in Scotland?' Johnson grilled during first trip since partygate
Anthony Russell (centre) pleaded guilty to murdering Julie Williams and her son, David Williams (both pictured), as well as another woman he is accused of raping.

Man who killed three people in five-day murder spree denies raping pregnant victim
Met Police commander Julian Bennett, who is accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms.

Met Police commander who wrote drug strategy accused of taking LSD and magic mushrooms
Baljit Sethi, with wife Anjana, arrives at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London

'Worst miscarriage of justice': Post Office scandal tore families apart, inquiry hears
Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent.

Wagatha Christie: Coleen ordered to pay £65k after failing to bring claim against Vardy agent
Katie Price, who avoided jail.

Katie Price dodges jail again after last-ditch deal to pay off bankruptcy debts
Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile