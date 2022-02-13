'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine

By Tim Dodd

David Lammy grilled Stop the War Coalition co-founder John Rees on his stance on the West's intervention in Ukraine, as fears loom over an invasion by Russia.

It comes as Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the coalition of siding with Russia against Nato.

He wrote in the Guardian: 2At best they are naive, at worst they actively give succour to authoritarian leaders who directly threaten democracies.

"There is nothing progressive in showing solidarity with the aggressor when our allies need our solidarity and – crucially – our practical assistance now more than ever.2

David Lammy asked Mr Rees: "Your concern is what you see is NATO expansion, and raising that as an issue isn't it?"

Mr Rees replied: "Well I think that's certainly a concern, and it's part of this debate. It was part of Keir Starmer's response to the Stop The War Coalition in the Guardian recently."

David said: "The reason I'm challenging you a bit on NATO expansion is because that's the frame Putin uses... You're walking into the frame, aren't you, that Russia uses. Why would you side with Russia?!"

"I'd be very happy, very happy indeed for Russian's themselves to deal with the Putin regime," Mr Rees explained.

"What I'm skeptical of, and I think that the last twenty years has proved my skepticism to be absolutely valid, is that when the West intervenes, it doesn't improve the situation, it doesn't result in democracy.

"In Afghanistan, we had a total and utter failure which has left the Taliban in charge just as they were on the day the war began. In Iraq, we made a terrible mess of it. In Libya, it turned into a disaster."

