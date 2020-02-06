"Anne Sacoolas did nothing wrong": Ian Payne takes aim at caller's claim on Harry Dunn's death

This caller insisted that Anne Sacoolas did nothing wrong in the death of Harry Dunn - and Ian Payne wouldn't let him get away with it.

The US diplomat's wife is believed to have hit the teenager while she was driving on the wrong side of the road near a US airbase in Northamptonshire.

She fled the country and US authorities have refused extradition requests to return to the UK to face justice.

Ian was talking about the topic when Colin called in, insisting that she should not accept any blame for the accident.

So Ian had to give the caller a few facts.

Ian Payne schooled a caller over the facts behind the death of Charlotte Charles' son, Harry Dunn's death. Picture: PA / LBC

Colin said: "I think it is appalling how this is being treated. Nobody can be short of sympathy for Harry Dunn's family. The loss of a son is every parent's worst nightmare.

"There was no criminal intent by this woman. There was no suggestion that she was drinking, there was no suggestion that she was speeding.

"She was doing what practically every person I know has done when they're driving on the wrong side of the road."

But Ian told him: "It doesn't matter. She's got to answer some questions about it.

"It was an accident in which someone died and she was responsible. What she did was a crime. Death by dangerous driving is a crime."

"His parents deserve some closure on what happened."

Colin still disagreed and the call got pretty fiery. Watch it in full at the top of the page.