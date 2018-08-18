Caller Who Says Boris Johnson's Burka Column Brought Out Worst In Friends

This caller says she lost two of her closest friends after Boris Johnson's burka column.

A caller said that Boris Johnson "stirred up a terrible, sad, hornet's nest" when he wrote a newspaper column in which he compared Muslim women wearing burkas to bank robbers and letter boxes.

Gill told Ian Payne after reading the column, two of her closest friends shared "the most hateful racial slurs" across the social media profiles.

"Their comments sickened me to the stomach," she said.

"I have no idea where it came from.

"I've never known this about them."

Mr Johnson said he was against a ban on face-covering veils in public places, but added that it was "ridiculous" that people chose to wear them.

His father, Stanley Johnson, told LBC that he should have gone a lot further, and backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg believes he has "nothing to apologise for".

But Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the comment by saying he had caused offence, and Ken Livingstone said that the Conservative Party "should dump him".

Boris Johnson is now facing a disciplinary investigation by his party.