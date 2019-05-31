Nigel Farage Calls Jacob Rees-Mogg To Demand A Seat At The Negotiating Table

During a show where Jacob Rees-Mogg was asking LBC listeners if they think the main parties are listening to them, he had a call from one ardent Brexit supporter.

Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage called in to ask Jacob Rees-Mogg if he thought that the Brexit Party should have a seat at the table during EU negotiations.

Describing the Brexit Party leader as the "man of the hour, of the week, of the month," Jacob welcomed Nigel on to the show.

Nigel had one big question for the Tory MP. He wanted to know if Brexit Party members could be part of the EU negotiating team.

"I'm making a genuine offer here," Nigel told Mr Rees-Mogg, saying it was "nothing to do with party politics."

The two had a different view on the way forward with Mr Rees-Mogg saying that it was a matter for the Conservative Party, and Mr Farage holding a different view.

