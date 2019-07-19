The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch From 6pm

19 July 2019, 13:12 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 13:15

Jacob Rees-Mogg takes your calls live on LBC from 6pm and you can watch it here.

In the week MPs passed an amendment preventing the new Prime Minister from suspending Parliament in order to force a no-deal Brexit though, and with the Conservative leadership contest coming to a close, Jacob Rees-Mogg takes your calls.

