Nothing Has Changed Since World War One: Former Soldier

On Remembrance Sunday and as ceremonies were held across the UK and further afield to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice that ended World War One, LBC callers phoned in to share their stories of war.

David, a former soldier from more recent combats, brought up how "nothing has changed" since World War One in terms of the "spurious" support for soldiers in the aftermath of war.

He pointed out that while we place so much emphasis on remembering the dead, the broken living are being neglected.

In particular, David said he found it "difficult to shed" the graphic memories from combat and the impact from having lived in such an "artificial world".

He personally had "forgotten" about Remembrance Day today because for him, every day is Remembrance Day.

Other callers phoned in to share touching stories of how their families had been affected by the war.

When Nigel Farage asked his listeners what they had thought about during the two minute silence, Jane said that she had thought about her three great uncles, two of which had sadly died during the war.

Jane said that although one had survived, he was as good as lost because he was so damaged after the war.

Nathaniel spoke to Maajid Nawaz about his Great Grandfather's voluntary conscription during both World Wars, aged 14 during World War One and aged 40 during World War Two, despite his reserved occupation exemption as a coal miner.

Terry told Nigel that he had watched a documentary about a family losing four of five sons in the war, resulting in the fifth son being sent home on compassionate grounds.

After doing some further research, Terry realised that losing so many young men in one family was only too common a story.