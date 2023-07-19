'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for COVID rule breaches

Lewis Goodall on convictions for COVID rule breaches

By Madeleine Wilson

Lewis Goodall asks if there is "bloodlust in the air" as thousands have been convicted of COVID rule breaches.

Lewis Goodall spoke to listeners after over 28,000 individuals in England and Wales have been convicted for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

These convictions involve offenses such as attending gatherings during lockdown or failing to provide adequate evidence of a coronavirus test at airports.

Lewis said: "This is a unique set is circumstances and a unique set of laws.

"And it doesn't seem to me to continue to make much sense, to waste the court's time prosecuting people and criminalising people and giving people potentially severe criminal records, and something that. could blight the rest of their lives."

Approximately 55% of these convictions involve individuals under the age of 30, highlighting the significant impact on the younger population.

Lewis continued: "Particularly now that we know, the people that were setting these rules actually we know were breaking them on an industrial scale...

"I know that COVID affected us all. I know that so many of us lost loved ones and friends, but I wonder whether now this is doing more harm than good and there's just a little bit of bloodlust in the air about it."

