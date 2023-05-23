Breaking News

Boris Johnson referred to police by Cabinet Office after 'diary reveals visits by friends to Chequers' under lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has been referred to police. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has been referred to the police over new claims he broke lockdown rules after records revealed friends visited Chequers.

His ministerial diary recorded the trips to the grace and favour country mansion used by prime ministers as a rural getaway during the period of lockdown rules.

The Cabinet Office has passed information to the Met and Thames Valley Police about the trips, The Times reports.

The details came to light amid preparations for the public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

The parliamentary committee that is investigating allegations Mr Johnson misled the House of Commons about "partygate" has been informed too.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: "Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson's official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid Inquiry.

"Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson's lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and privileges committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid regulations."

His team said it was "clearly politically motivated attempt to manufacture something out of nothing".

A source close to Mr Johnson denied his friends and family had visited the mansion in Buckinghamshire.

Sources in the Cabinet Office said it would not have been right for ministers or civil servants to review the evidence before it was sent to the authoirites.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid inquiry.

"It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses."

"In line with obligations in the civil service code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them."

Thames Valley Police said it had been told about potential breaches of Covid regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Chequers.

The Met said it is current assessing the claims in relation to "potential breaches... at Downing Street".

