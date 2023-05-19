Breaking News

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie is pregnant with third child and will give birth 'in just a few weeks'

19 May 2023, 16:41 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 17:38

Carrie Johnson is pregnant for a third time
Carrie Johnson is pregnant for a third time. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Kit Heren

Carrie Johnson is pregnant with her third child with Boris Johnson and will give birth in a matter of weeks.

The couple already have a three-year-old son, Wilfred, and a one-year-old daughter, called Romy.

Ms Johnson said she had felt "pretty exhausted" for the past eight months but "we can't wait to meet this little one".

Boris Johnson and Carrie on the Coronation day
Boris Johnson and Carrie on the Coronation day. Picture: Getty

"New team member arriving in just a few weeks," she said.

"I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one."

"Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop

Boris Johnson and Carrie married in 2021
Boris Johnson and Carrie married in 2021. Picture: Getty

"Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!"

The couple got married in May 2021.

The Johnsons' last public appearance was at the King's Coronation in Westminster Abbey, where they arrived hand-in-hand.

Carrie shared the family pictures on Instagram
Carrie shared the family pictures on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
It is the first time the couple have welcomed a child while not living in Downing Street. They left in September last year after Mr Johnson was ousted as PM.

He became the first Prime Minister to marry while in office for nearly 200 years.

The 58-year-old also has five other children - four, Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore, with ex-wife Marina Wheeler and Stephanie after an affair with Helen Macintyre in 2009.

He did not have any children with his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

