Sir Keir Stamer hits out at Guto Harri’s claim that Boris Johnson described Sue Gray as a 'psycho'

15 May 2023, 12:08 | Updated: 15 May 2023, 12:09

Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “nonsense” to question Sue Gray’s independence
Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “nonsense” to question Sue Gray’s independence. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer has said it is "nonsense" to question Sue Gray's independence during the partygate investigation over plans for the former senior civil servant to become Labour's chief of staff.

The Opposition leader also hit out at reports suggesting Boris Johnson had referred to the ex-mandarin as a "psycho," saying that "increasingly hysterical" comments will be made ahead of general election next year.

The Labour leader is planning to appoint the ex-mandarin as his next chief of staff - a move Tory MPs have claimed "weakens trust" in senior Whitehall officials.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

It comes after Ms Gray was tasked with producing an independent report into lockdown-busting parties within Downing Street during Mr Johnson's premiership.

Read more: No vote after 30 years in UK 'feels wrong': Starmer weighs up letting millions of EU citizens vote in national elections

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say seven times whether he would seek a coalition deal with the Lib Dems

Sir Keir Stamer told LBC he didn't speak to Sue at all during the partygate investigation
Sir Keir Stamer told LBC he didn't speak to Sue at all during the partygate investigation. Picture: Alamy

On questions about Ms Gray's independence, Sir Keir told LBC: "It's nonsense and as I've said many times before I didn't speak to Sue at all during the partygate investigation and that's the long and the short of it."

Referring to suggestions by Mr Johnson's former director of communications, Guto Harri, that the ex-prime minister had called her a "psycho", the Labour leader said: "I'll tell you one thing, I won't be making any decision about Sue Gray, future Labour government, or any policy based on what Boris Johnson thinks."

He added: "We know there'll be an election next year, so increasingly hysterical things will be said and done and we need to just see them for what they are."

It comes after Sky News reported that Ms Gray was in direct contact with the MP leading the parliamentary investigation into Mr Johnson which followed her own report.

The ex-mandarin reportedly spoke with Harriet Harman while the Labour MP was chairing the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament.

In the early stages of the investigation, Ms Harman privately said of her fact-finding efforts: "I just speak to Sue," according to Sky.

A Privileges Committee spokesman said: "It was the duty of the chair to make contact with anyone, including Sue Gray, who might be able to indicate potential witnesses.

"The only evidence the committee will rely on it is that which is separately and independently verified by the relevant witness. The Privileges Committee is not relying on evidence gathered by Sue Gray.

"The chair with the full knowledge of the committee has had regular contact with a number of ministers and officials in the Cabinet Office to discuss matters such as the provision of documents to the committee, the identity of potential witnesses and the welfare of civil servants who may be affected by the inquiry."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A British tourist who made a dramatic escape from a holiday yacht that sank in Red Sea, reveals he first learned something was wrong "when I could see fish swimming outside my cabin room's window".

Brit tourist who made dramatic escape from capsizing holiday yacht realised problem 'after seeing fish outside window'

The house (black glass door) is a former Edwardian workshop

London two-bedroom home on sale for £1.1million that's 'not even as wide as a London Underground tube tunnel'

David Hunter described the moment he killed his terminally ill wife after she ‘cried and begged’ him to kill her for weeks

Brit accused of murdering his terminally ill wife in Cyprus tells court she ‘cried and begged’ for him to kill her

APTOPIX Turkey Elections

Turkey’s presidential election heads to run-off after Erdogan falls short

1

Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say seven times whether he would seek a coalition deal with the Lib Dems

Norway Sunk Frigate

Norwegian navy commander found guilty of negligence over frigate sinking

Austria Train Announcements Hitler

Two charged after ‘Hitler speeches played on Austrian train’s intercom’

Pakistan Politics

Thousands protest at Pakistan’s Supreme Court over release of Imran Khan

Holly and Phil were back on screen this morning

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby show united front on This Morning return but stay silent on reports of ‘rift’

Prigozhin wanted to capture Bakhmut from Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces are counter attacking

Wagner boss 'secretly offered to help Ukraine attack Russian army if they let his notorious mercenaries capture Bakhmut'

Sir Keir Starmer speaking at LBC this morning

No vote after 30 years in UK 'feels wrong': Starmer weighs up letting millions of EU citizens vote in national elections

Pop group S Club 7 have rebranded as S Club for their reunion tour in October, following the death of founding member Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7 renamed for upcoming reunion shows dedicated to founding member Paul Cattermole

The This Morning pair are feuding

Phillip Schofield 'plans to tough out' feud with Holly Willoughby as he fights for This Morning future

It comes just days after a massive military drill in Sweden, involving British forces

Four arrested as part of murder investigation after British serviceman on military drill in Sweden found dead

The architect fended off the moped-riding gang

Moment architect, 70, fights off gang of moped thieves who were trying to steal his £2,500 Brompton bike

Myanmar Cyclone

Cyclone Mocha causes death and destruction in Myanmar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Election

Thai voters deliver big win for opposition parties demanding reform

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for 'jet coalition' as Sunak pledges hundreds of new attack drones
Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak

'We mustn't forget how to do things for ourselves': Braverman to increase pressure on Sunak to cut net migration
Turkey Elections

Turkey’s Erdogan says he could still win election despite prospect of run-off

Russia's defence ministry rarely announces the deaths of military commanders

Putin loses two of Russia's top commanders killed by Ukrainian troops in battle for Bakhmut
Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.

Turkish President Erdogan faces second round of voting after tight contest for presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2023

France pledges more military aid to Ukraine as Macron meets with Zelensky

I Am Ruth star Kate Winslet made a tearful tribute to her co-star daughter as she won the Leading Actress prize at the TV Baftas on Sunday night.

Kate Winslet offers tearful tribute to co-star daughter as she bags Leading Actress award at TV Baftas
Labour are reportedly considering plans to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election.

Labour 'plot to rig electorate' by giving vote to EU nationals and 16-year-olds

Turkey's presidential election could be heading for a run-off, as state-run news agency AA reported that incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dipped below the 50 percent needed to secure another term.

Turkey election 'highly likely' to go to run-off as Erdogan fights for political life

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit